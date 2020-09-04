Jared Alexander Marcum18, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August, 25th. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 8th from 5 PM to 8 PM in the First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave N., Canton, OH 44721. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please make memorial donations to the Plain Local Instrumental Music Patrons Association (PLIMPA), P.O. Box 8748 Canton, OH 44711. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293