JARED ALEXANDER MARCUM
Jared Alexander Marcum

Jared Alexander Marcum

18, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August, 25th. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 8th from 5 PM to 8 PM in the First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave N., Canton, OH 44721. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please make memorial donations to the Plain Local Instrumental Music Patrons Association (PLIMPA), P.O. Box 8748 Canton, OH 44711.

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
First Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
September 3, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. God bless. Chuck and Cheryl Marcelli
