Jason D. Smith
Age 40, of Canton, passed away Monday July 29, 2019 in the Cleveland Clinic. He was born August 4, 1978 in Canton to Danny L. and Donna M. (Patterson) Smith. Jason was a 1996 graduate of Canton South High School. Jason loved living life and celebrating the good times; he enjoyed country music, fireworks on the 4th and the Cleveland Browns.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl D. Patterson, Herschel Smith, Leon Smith and Shirley Smith. He is survived by his parents, Danny and Donna Smith; one brother, Joseph Sheridan; one sister, Audra Smith; grandmother, Hazel Patterson; four nephews, Ian, Riley, Chase and Colten; several aunts, uncles and extended family.
Funeral Services will be Friday August 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor David Powell Officiating. Burial will be in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Thursday 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019