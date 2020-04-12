|
|
Jason J. Burke
age 34 of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and we shall truly miss him. He was born in Akron to James and Martha Burke. Jason was a 2005 graduate of GlenOak High School. Despite his disabilities, Jason was kind, generous, responsible, intelligent, and articulate. Jason loved the Lord and his Bible. He always wanted to help people. Jason was valiantly strong even though he struggled daily. He had the heart of Jesus. If more people were like Jason, this world would be a better place. We know we shall be reunited with him someday.
Jason is survived by James and Martha Burke; brother, Brian Burke, Dan and Robin Geiger, Joy and Wayne Schaefer, and Greg and Patti Burke, along with numerous other relatives.
Jason will be cremated, and a service will be held when it is safe. Memorial contributions may be made in Jason's memory to The Refuge of Hope Ministries (715 2nd St NE, Canton, OH 44704) or the Canton Salvation Army (420 Market Avenue South, Canton OH 44702). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020