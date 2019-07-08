|
|
Jason J. Calhoun
A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jason J. Calhoun will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 t 11 a.m. at Hear The Word Ministries/ O'Shyah, 2130 31st NW, Canton Ohio 44709.
Mr. Calhoun 41, passed away suddenly on June 28, 2019. Jason was born March 18, 1978 a son of Dorothy Calhoun and the late Henry Irvin Tucker.
Friends may call Wednesday from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the church. Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services Inc. 1617 Third St. NE Canton, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on July 8, 2019