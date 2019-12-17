|
Jason M. Lovell
Age 42, of Waynesburg, passed away Saturday Dec. 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1977 in Canton and was a 1995 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. He is preceded in death by one uncle, Stephen Lockhart. Jason is survived by three children, Ivy Lovell, Isabelle Lovell and Jason Lovell Jr.; mother and step father, Donna and Lonnie Tullos; two sisters, Tonya Tullos (Cody DeVore) and Loni Tullos; four nephews and two nieces.
Funeral services will be Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Williams officiating. Burial in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Thursday (1-2 p.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019