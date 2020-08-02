1/1
Jason M. Wilson
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason M. Wilson

Age 43, of Massillon, Ohio passed away in his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on January 2, 1977 to Timothy and Gina Wilson.

Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Joy Wilson, and Francis and Olive Concato. In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving wife, Meredith Wilson; sisters, Rachele Wilson, Jennifer (Kevin) Chandler; mother-in-law, Glynis Daniels; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be dearly missed.

In honoring his wishes, Jason will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. For those wishing to share their condolences, please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved