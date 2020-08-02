Jason M. Wilson
Age 43, of Massillon, Ohio passed away in his home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on January 2, 1977 to Timothy and Gina Wilson.
Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Joy Wilson, and Francis and Olive Concato. In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving wife, Meredith Wilson; sisters, Rachele Wilson, Jennifer (Kevin) Chandler; mother-in-law, Glynis Daniels; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He will be dearly missed.
In honoring his wishes, Jason will be cremated and there will be no services at this time. For those wishing to share their condolences, please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
