Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Jason S. Moe Mohler


1978 - 2019
Jason S. Moe Mohler Obituary
Jason S. "Moe" Mohler

age 41 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on August 8, 1978 in Canton to Gerald Sr. and Keitha North. Moe was a self-employed tile installer, was an avid hunter and enjoyed ice fishing. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, girlfriend, and his dogs, whom he loved dearly.

Moe is survived by his daughter Jocelynn Mohler, son Marcus Mullens, Ma and Pops, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019
