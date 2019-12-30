|
Jason S. "Moe" Mohler
age 41 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on Aug. 8, 1978 in Canton to Gerald Sr. and Keitha North. Moe was a self-employed tile installer, was an avid hunter and enjoyed ice fishing. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, girlfriend, and his dogs, whom he loved dearly. Moe is survived by his daughter Jocelynn Mohler; son, Marcus Mullens; Ma and Pops, brothers, sisters, Jason was adopted and raised by William and Lin Mohler of North Canton, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019