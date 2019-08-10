|
Jay Alan Howell
56, passed away on August 4, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Massillon on March 31, 1963. Jay was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1981. He worked as a machinist apprentice and millwright for Timken Co. and then was a millwright at Chrysler Corp. until his retirement. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, his cats, hanging out in his garage and good times with family and friends.
Forever loved by: partner, Eryn Hammond and her children, Jeff and Anne; brothers, Jerry (Cathy) and Greg (Chris) Howell; sister, Cindy (Joe) Donovan; nieces and nephews, Adam, Ally, Courtney, Tatum and Brad; great-nephews, Nathan, Kason, and Myles; and special little buddy, Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joanne (Biddle) Howell.
The family invites you to a Bonfire Celebration of Jay's Life at the residence beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019