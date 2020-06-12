Jay B. Johnson
Jay B. Johnson

age 70 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Jay was born in Cleveland to the late Agnes C. Johnson. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam.

He is survived by his brothers, B.J. Johnson and Forest (Yon Hui) Johnson; sister, Sharon M. Johnson (Jim). He was a son, brother, husband, father, and uncle. But most of all a very loyal friend. He had a strong will to survive and an interesting view on life.

There are no calling hours or service. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

