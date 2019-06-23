Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Easton Chapel
3906 Easton St. NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Easton Chapel
3906 Easton St. NE
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAY HEBERLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAY E. HEBERLING


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JAY E. HEBERLING Obituary
Jay E. Heberling

"Together Again"

age 93, of Louisville, OH passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born February 13, 1926 in Canton, OH to the late Guy and Mildred Heberling. Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Navy; he retired from Superior Meats; and was a member of Easton Chapel.

Survivors include his daughter Patti Eckert; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; as well as a sister Jean Ann Lee. He was also preceded in death by his wife Ruth N. (Slusser) in October 2003, and two brothers Guy Jr. and John Heberling.

Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at 5:00PM at the Easton Chapel, 3906 Easton St. NE, Canton with Pastor Jim Stafford officiating. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now