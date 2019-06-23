|
|
Jay E. Heberling
"Together Again"
age 93, of Louisville, OH passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born February 13, 1926 in Canton, OH to the late Guy and Mildred Heberling. Jay was a veteran of the U.S. Navy; he retired from Superior Meats; and was a member of Easton Chapel.
Survivors include his daughter Patti Eckert; three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; as well as a sister Jean Ann Lee. He was also preceded in death by his wife Ruth N. (Slusser) in October 2003, and two brothers Guy Jr. and John Heberling.
Funeral services will take place on Tuesday at 5:00PM at the Easton Chapel, 3906 Easton St. NE, Canton with Pastor Jim Stafford officiating. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 23, 2019