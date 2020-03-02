Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900

JAY HINTON


1929 - 2020
JAY HINTON Obituary
Jay Hinton

"Together Again"

Age 90, of Louisville died peacefully surrounded by his family, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in St. Joseph's Care Center in Louisville. He was born Aug. 8, 1929 in Carrollton to James and Dorothy (Morrow) Hinton. He is retired from the US Air Force after 24 years of service as a Senior Master Sgt. During the service he was an airplane mechanic and worked on the Minuteman Missile Program. Following his military service, he worked for Republic Steel for 13 years. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1947. He is a member of the Louisville Christian Church and the Louisville American Legion.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Hardie) Hinton who died in 2015; daughter, Jeni Mumpire; two sisters, Velma James, Darlene Thellman; and a brother, Dean Hinton. He is survived by three daughters: Christine (Rich) Ward of Wilmington, NC, Cecelia (Mike) House of Carrollton, Darlene Hinton of Scottsville, VA, son, J.C. (Becky) Hinton of Louisville, 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at East Lawn Cemetery in Minerva at a later date. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020
