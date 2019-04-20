|
Jay Howard Clar 1936-2019
Age 82, our beloved husband, father, zaydee and brother, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1936 in Cleveland to the late Louis and Bertha (Kabatchnick) Clar. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1955. He married Mary Ann (Cohon) z'l on December 18, 1960. He worked for Eppy Chevrolet from 1956-1997. He was a very active member of Shaaray Torah Synagogue.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, MaryAnn (z'l), to whom he was married for 58 years; brothers, Robert Clar and Charles Clar. He is survived by children, David (Karen) Clar of Cleveland, and Fran (David) Johnson of North Canton. He was the beloved Zaydee of Alex, Samantha, Matthew and Alayna Johnson, Lauren and Emily Clar.
Funeral services are Monday, April 22, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Shaaray Torah Synagogue with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating. Final resting place is Canton Hebrew Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2019