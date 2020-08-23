1/1
JAY P. SPENCER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay P. Spencer

age 79, of Massillon, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Jay and his family lived in Vero Beach, FL for many years. They moved back to Ohio in 2016 to be with family. He was a member of Waco Epworth Methodist Church. Jay loved being outside doing yard work.

Jay is survived by his wife, Arlene (Youngs) Spencer; daughter, Deborah (Don) Amiet; sons, Micheal (Amanda) Spencer, Roy (Amy) Spencer; grandchildren: Kelly (Spencer)(Eric) Plaaten, Corbin and Callie Spencer, and Austin Howell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Spencer.

Services will be held Saturday, August 29, at 721 Peerless Circle S.W., Canton, at 1:00 pm. Please bring a chair. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved