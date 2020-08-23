Jay P. Spencer
age 79, of Massillon, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Jay and his family lived in Vero Beach, FL for many years. They moved back to Ohio in 2016 to be with family. He was a member of Waco Epworth Methodist Church. Jay loved being outside doing yard work.
Jay is survived by his wife, Arlene (Youngs) Spencer; daughter, Deborah (Don) Amiet; sons, Micheal (Amanda) Spencer, Roy (Amy) Spencer; grandchildren: Kelly (Spencer)(Eric) Plaaten, Corbin and Callie Spencer, and Austin Howell. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Spencer.
Services will be held Saturday, August 29, at 721 Peerless Circle S.W., Canton, at 1:00 pm. Please bring a chair. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248