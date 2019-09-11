|
Jay R. Milano
(1939-2019)
age 80 of Canton, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. Born in Canton to the late Jules R. and Florence (Scrima) Milano, Jay was a 1957 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. He retired from the Stark County Department of Engineering, after 30 years of service.
Jay is survived by his brother, John Milano, and many cousins. A special thank you to Willie Crenshaw, who has remained a loyal friend to Jay for many years. Much appreciation to Crossroads Hospice for their help in caring for Jay.
Private services have been conducted, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 11, 2019