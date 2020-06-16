Jay Ward
Jay Ward

53, of Massillon, went to his eternal home with the Lord, on June 11, 2020, following a massive heart attack.

A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
JUN
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
