Jay Ward
53, of Massillon, went to his eternal home with the Lord, on June 11, 2020, following a massive heart attack.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Monday, June 15, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.