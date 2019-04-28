|
Jean A. Cooper "Together Again"
age 83, of Louisville, formerly of Boliver, passed away Saturday morning in Altercare of Louisville. She was born Sept. 30, 1935 in Lorain, Ohio to Henry and Margaret (Britzius) Jones. Jean worked in the Housekeeping department at Aultman Hospital, retired in 1986 then volunteered at the hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald I. Cooper in 1997. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John W. and Janet F. Cooper; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11 a.m.in the Mausoleum at North Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Scott Pernault officiating. Memorial contributions are requested to the Louisville Church of Christ.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019