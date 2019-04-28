Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum at North Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean A. Cooper


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean A. Cooper Obituary
Jean A. Cooper "Together Again"

age 83, of Louisville, formerly of Boliver, passed away Saturday morning in Altercare of Louisville. She was born Sept. 30, 1935 in Lorain, Ohio to Henry and Margaret (Britzius) Jones. Jean worked in the Housekeeping department at Aultman Hospital, retired in 1986 then volunteered at the hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald I. Cooper in 1997. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, John W. and Janet F. Cooper; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 11 a.m.in the Mausoleum at North Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Scott Pernault officiating. Memorial contributions are requested to the Louisville Church of Christ.

Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now