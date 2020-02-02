|
|
Jean A. Lee
86, of Canton passed away on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 10, 1933 in Canton, Ohio to the late Guy and Mildred Heberling. Jean graduated from McKinley High School, Aultman School of Nursing and retired from Aultman Hospital after 27 years of service.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee; brothers, Guy, John and Jay Herberling. Jean is survived by her son, Guy (Janet) Maccioli; grandchildren, Allison (Philip) Schleich, Nicholas Maccioli and Valerie Maccioli and a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Kathleen Allen.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020