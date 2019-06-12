|
Jean A. Matetic 1932-2019
86, passed away on June 9, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1932. She was a woman of faith and enjoyed reading Scripture. She retired from Macy's after 37 years. Jean enjoyed the outdoors, especially riding her bike and walking every day. Her greatest achievement was the love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Matetic Sr.; and four beloved siblings. Jean is survived by her loving family, her son, William E. (Lori) Matetic Jr. and their children, Joshua Matetic and Matthew Matetic; daughter, Pamela Lenhart and her daughter, Michell (Bryan) Hathaway and great-grandchildren, Sydney Hathaway and Jacob Hathaway; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family per Jean's request. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019