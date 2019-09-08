|
Jean C. Essick
Age 90, of Minerva, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Danbury Senior Living in Alliance. She was born November 26, 1928 in Beaver Falls, PA to Joseph and Lillian (Anderson) Stanley. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1947 and is a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alliance. She was the Minerva Red Cross Blood Drive Chairman for 26 years. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #747, life member of the Minerva Historical Society, member of the Naomi Circle, American Legion Aux. #166 in Alliance, Mohawk Trail Garden Club, and the National Stanley Family Assoc.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Essick whom she married July 2, 1966 and several cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Stanley.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Timothy Muse officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
