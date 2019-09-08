Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
JEAN ESSICK
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN ESSICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN C. ESSICK


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN C. ESSICK Obituary
Jean C. Essick

Age 90, of Minerva, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Danbury Senior Living in Alliance. She was born November 26, 1928 in Beaver Falls, PA to Joseph and Lillian (Anderson) Stanley. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1947 and is a long time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Alliance. She was the Minerva Red Cross Blood Drive Chairman for 26 years. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge #747, life member of the Minerva Historical Society, member of the Naomi Circle, American Legion Aux. #166 in Alliance, Mohawk Trail Garden Club, and the National Stanley Family Assoc.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Essick whom she married July 2, 1966 and several cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Stanley.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Rev. Timothy Muse officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison

(330) 868-4900
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now