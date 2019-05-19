|
|
Jean Claypool Larrick
was born to Leon and Edythe (Shipman) Claypool on Dec. 7, 1923. She attended Cumberland HS until her Jr. year. She graduated from Old Washington HS and Columbus Business School. She worked for the Ohio Education Association and the World War II Ration Board. She later worked as a real estate agent for Anderson Realty and Love U Real Estate. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church for 65 years, where she taught Sunday School, VBS, and Children's Sermons. She sang in the church choir and acted as church treasurer for 30 years. She was a founding member of Women Interested in Children, acted on the Children Service Board, and was a part owner of the Kopper Kettle Kitchen in downtown Cambridge. Until the age of 95, she bowled on a bowling team (The Over the Hill Gang), was an avid reader (including reading the entire Bible every year for 40+ years), enjoyed feeding birds with over 20 bird feeders, took care of her cats (especially her companion Max), went berry picking, canned, baked pies (specifically raspberry) and bread, made jam and applesauce, enjoyed working outside, did the NYT crossword puzzles, and enjoyed animals in nature (counting deer and other animals were a regular part of a car ride with her). She enjoyed 30+ trips to Disney World (where she celebrated her 95th birthday this past December). She was very generous and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was widely known as "Grandma Jean" to many family members, neighbors, and friends. She enjoyed "coffee club" almost every morning with her daughters, Joellyn and Kathy, grandson, Denny, and other family members that would stop by. She taught us, by example, how to live a meaningful life, without compromising integrity and compassion. She walked before us to show us the way and walked beside us when we needed her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Larrick, and her father, mother, and three siblings. She will be missed by her three children, Joellyn Weidman (John Harmon), Dr. Randy (Sue) Larrick, and Kathy (Andy) Warhola; 10 grandchildren, Denny (Amy) Patterson, Scott (Pam) Patterson, Missey Patterson, Robyn (Gary) Kyser, Joey (Heather) Patterson, Dan (Misty) Warhola, Todd Warhola (Meg Thompson), Rebecca (Zach) Spidel, Kristin (Kevin) Kane, and Greg (Czariena) Larrick; 19 great-grandchildren (soon to be 20), Alex, Sydney, Jacob, Troy, Sophia, Mychal, and Courtney Patterson; Ellie and Keaton Kyser; Eva, Blaire, Adrienne, Mae, and Wilder Warhola; Raymond Gavin Larrick; Charlie and Benjamin Kane, two great-great-grandchildren, Noah and Marshall; numerous nieces and nephews, and a dear friend, Regina Wengerd.
Visitation will be at Bundy-Law Funeral Home Cambridge, Ohio on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Matt Wilson will officiate the service with burial to follow in Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center United Methodist Church at 11146 Cadiz Road, Cambridge, Ohio 43725 or the Southeastern Ohio Young Life at P.O.Box 633 Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Jean's online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Bundy-Law Funeral Home,
740-432-5705
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019