Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
JEAN CSUTI


1921 - 2020
JEAN CSUTI Obituary
Jean Csuti

Age 99, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She was born Jan. 13, 1921 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine (Mariconi) Bertolucci, was a life resident, and was the first in her family born in America. Jean was retired from TRW in Minerva where she worked in the Wax Room. She was of Catholic Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Steve Csuti, on May 21, 1974; three brothers and one sister: Ralph, Geno, and Ferd Bertolucci, and Fern Hudson.

Jean is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and John D. Bisaha, two grandchildren and two great-granddaughters: Christine Bisaha, and John S. and Nicole Bisaha, and their daughters, Sydney and Morgan.

Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Deacon Dave Keeney officiating. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. one hour before the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020
