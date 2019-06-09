|
Jean E. (Manfull) DeSantis
age 91, of the Canton/Massillon/Navarre area, passed away peacefully at Hanover Healthcare Center in Massillon after a long illness. She was born to Arthur L. and Elizabeth B. Manfull; and was a sister to Robert Manfull, Jack Manfull, and Margaret "June" Manfull, who all preceded her in death. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Canton in 1946. She was married on November 14, 1947 to John R. DeSantis of Canton who preceded her in death. We will remember her as a loving mother, strong woman, a grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many people. She spent her working years as a cashier in several local grocery stores, notably the A&P, Kroger, and primarily the Fisher Foods chain. She spent many years working at the Fishers store on Cherry Street N.E. in Canton and finished her working career at the Fishers store at Whipple Avenue N.W. and West Tuscarawas Street in Canton.
Survivors include her loving children: Diana (Harold) Bringardner, Jack (Karen) DeSantis, James (Darlene Dodson) DeSantis, and Kenneth (Debbie) DeSantis; and nieces: Sharon (Chuck) McFarren, Marsha (Mark) Peters, and Cindy (Dan) Buchanan. The DeSantis family sends special thanks to the 2nd floor Secure Ward staff at Hanover Healthcare Center of Massillon, Ohio for their friendship and support during Jean's time in their loving care.
Per Jean's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service; arrangements for interment of her cremation urn are being made at Augusta Cemetery, Village of Augusta, Augusta Township, in Carroll County, Ohio. Friends interested in attending the interment and/or a small repast following interment may obtain details by emailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy Development Foundation, Hospice
Memorial, 1320 Mercy Drive N.W., Canton, OH 44708 or online at: https://cantonmercy.org/giving
