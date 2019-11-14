|
Jean E. Thompson
Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 at Copeland Oaks. She was born on June 19, 1925 in Canton to the late Robert and Edna (Zurlinden) Sigrist and was a graduate of Lehman High School and Kent State University. Jean taught English and Home Economics in Uniontown High School. She was Trustee of Ohio Northern University and Malone University, Honorary Board member of Copeland Oaks, Board Member of Canton Cemetery Assoc., Canton Women's Club, College Club and Member of A.C. PEO of Canton. A lifetime member of the former Church of the Savior, United Methodist, she served as President of the East Ohio Conference United Methodist Women and as a Lay Leader for the United Methodist Conference. Jean served Meals on Wheels for 20 years. Mostly, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her smile will be missed by all.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Clair Thompson. She is survived by her children, Barbara (Rick) Hiegl, Jay (Lynn) Thompson; grandchildren, Mark (Dr. Misty) Hiegl, Megan (Judson) Powers, Adam (Teal) Thompson; great-grandchildren MacKayla and Mason Hiegl, Erika Powers, Rhys Thompson; and sister-in-law, Carol (Dr. Leonard) Chastain.
Calling hours are Saturday 10-11 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Minister Grace Burlow officiating. Final resting place is North Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to PEO Chapter AC c/o Carol Baker, 1115-22nd St., NE, Canton, OH 44714.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 14, 2019