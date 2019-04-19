Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Ridgway

A memorial service will be conducted (TOMORROW) Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Church Of The Resurrection (901 Tuscarawas Street East, Canton, OH 44707) with Pastor Joshua Moraghan officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at the church. A luncheon will follow in the church hall. Private burial will be held at a later date at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers and to honor Jean's lifelong love of cats, a donation can be made to the Stark County Humane Society at PO Box 7077, Canton, OH. 44705. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2019
