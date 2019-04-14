|
|
Jean Elinor Ridgway
Jean Ridgway, age 92, of Canton, Ohio passed away at St. Joseph Care Center in Louisville on Tuesday April 9, 2019 after a brief illness. Jean was born June 29, 1926 in Canton to the late Helen (Schaub) and Howard Fenwick. She attended Gibbs School and graduated from McKinley High School in 1944. Jean was academically and athletically gifted. She was inducted into the National Honor Society and was one of the first female cheerleaders at McKinley High. After graduation she worked at Union Metal. Soon she met World War II veteran Roy Ridgway and they married July 22, 1950. Together they raised their four children and operated Ridgway Asphalt Paving. Jean also worked in Purchasing at Molly Stark Hospital until her retirement. She and Roy devoted much of their free time to DAV Chapter #50 and its Auxiliary, serving as Commanders. Throughout her life, Jean loved socializing, making friends, and sharing a laugh. She had a quick and endearing wit. If you were with Jean, you were smiling.
In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her step father, Jennings "Pop" Myers; and her siblings, Helen Bauer, Bill Fenwick, and Robert Fenwick. Jean is survived by her children and their spouses, Steve (Rose) Ridgway of Alliance, Scott (Christine) Ridgway of Canton, Nancy (Raymond) Kominiarek of Michigan City, Ind., and Michael (Alexandra) Ridgway of Mequon, Wis. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Church Of The Resurrection (901 Tuscarawas Street East, Canton, OH 44707) with Pastor Joshua Moraghan officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) at the church. A luncheon will follow in the church hall. Private burial will be held at a later date at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers and to honor Jean's lifelong love of cats, a donation can be made to the Stark County Humane Society at PO Box 7077, Canton, OH. 44705. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019