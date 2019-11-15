|
Jean Haver Kelleher
85, of Sunset Beach, N.C., passed away Aug. 14, 2019 in Ionia, Mich. She was born Norma Jean Haver on Oct. 18, 1933 in Lima, Ohio, and raised by her mother, Hazel Eva (Tillie) and her step father, Harold M. Stahl after her father, Forest M. Haver passed when Jean was 3. She graduated from Lima Central High School in 1951, and married Thomas P. Kelleher of Massillon 1956.
Jean leaves her daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Secor and husband, Gary; son, John Kelleher; son, Michael Kelleher; and daughter, Colleen Kelleher; grandchildren, Katie Secor, Jared Secor, and Myles Kelleher; great-grandson, Roman Secor; aunt, Ruth Conkle; brother and sister-in-law, Timothy and Mary Gray Kelleher and their family. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom in 2011; her parents; in-laws, Catherine and John J. Kelleher; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Marie Dirks Kelleher.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 29th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Avenue N, North Myrtle Beach, SC, immediately followed by a Celebration of her Life at The Grill House, 228 2nd Avenue, North Myrtle Beach, SC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Hospice Foundation and New Hanover Humane Society. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com. Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory, 843-390-2525
Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2019