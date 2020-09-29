Jean K. Eversole
Age 79, of Canton, passed away Sunday September 27, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. She was born March 14, 1941 in Canton, to the late Otho and Katherine (Clemens) Loutzenhiser. Jean was a 1960 graduate of Canton South High School and retired from Canton Local Schools after 26 years of service as a bus driver. She was a member of North Industry Christian Church, SOAR, AARP and the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #2370.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Eversole to whom she was married 58 years; one son, Jerry (Deborah) Eversole; one daughter, Kathleen (Andrew) Nelson; four grandchildren: A.J. McAbier, Katelyn (Nick) Freday, Andrew Nelson and Autumn (Chris) Sell; one great-granddaughter, Alyvia Sell; one brother, Jim (Mary Lou) Loutzenhiser.
Friends and family will be received Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m., where face coverings and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be Thursday with burial in Melscheimer Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
