Jean Klee91, passed away peacefully September 4, 2020. She was a beautiful, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. An extremely gifted musician, she inspired many young musicians through her teaching. Her first professional experience was playing saxophone for the Cleveland Browns Marching Band in George Bird's Majorettes. Other talents included, poetry, quilting, sewing and gardening.Preceded in death by her husband Fred and daughter, Sandi Hall. Survived by daughter, Cindy Sutter and son Rudy Sutter, his wife Simone, four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.Friends may call Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 2 p.m. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)