Jean L. (Skeeles) Cook
1925 - 2020
94, passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1925 the daughter of Myron and Luenna Shetler of Massillon. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of Cathedral of Life. She shared her love for Jesus and sewing with many others.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Don Skeeles. Jean together with her husband, Kenneth Cook, created a legacy of six children, Bill (Karen) Skeeles, Beverly (Doug) Nagy, Debbie (Bob) Braham, Ken (Debby) Cook, and David (Ileah) Cook; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Trinity Gospel Temple (1612 Tuscarawas St W., Canton) where services will be held at 12 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Dana Gammill officiating. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cathedral Of Life and/or Faith Family. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Trinity Gospel Temple
JUL
3
Service
12:00 PM
Trinity Gospel Temple
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
