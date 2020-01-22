|
Jean L. (Bayer) Devis
96, passed away on Jan.19, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on Jan. 24, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Orie and Celia Hartline. She was a 1941 graduate of McKinley High School and retired from the Climaline Co. after 32 years of service. Jean was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Canton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Bert Bayer and her second husband, Charles Devis; brother, Warren Hartline; and sister, Helen R. Kendle. Jean is survived by her nieces, Marcia Schmidt and Linda Krebs; nephews, Tod (Marsha) Kendle and Tom Kendle.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020