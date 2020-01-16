Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
JEAN LOUISE RONEY


1934 - 2020
JEAN LOUISE RONEY Obituary
Jean Louise Roney 1934 – 2020

Jean Louise Roney, age 85, died after a brief illness on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on November 4, 1934 in Massillon, Ohio, to Dr. John E. (Jack) and Margaret (Peg) Klinge (Johnson). She graduated from Massillon High School in 1954. In 1955 she married William H. Roney and together they raised two daughters, Sharon and Barbara. Jean was a nurse, working in her fathers dermatology practice for many years. We will miss Dr. Mom's advice. Jean was a wonderful caregiver, babysitting two children of her daughter's best high school friend for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Barbara Roney Eggenschwiler.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Sharon Roney (Jeffrey Kennedy), son-in-law, Daniel Eggenschwiler, grandson Brandon Eggenschwiler (Emily); sister, Julia Hockenberry (Dick Adams); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Calling hours will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 W. Fifth Ave., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to the ALS Association, an organization close to Jean's heart. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at:

www.deyodavis.com

Deyo-Davis Funeral Home, 614-486-2445
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
