Jean Louise Stevens
age 84, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Dec. 20, 1934 to the late Lee and Wava Ashby in Crellin, Md. After Jean completed high school in Maryland, her family moved to Canton, Ohio where she met and married Robert (Bob) Stevens. They settled in Louisville, Ohio and lived there for almost 63 years. Jean was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church. Together, they raised two sons, Mark and Greg Stevens. For over twenty five years, Jean worked for Citizens Savings. She was an avid reader and enjoyed many genres of books but especially loved the mystery book club at the Stark County Library. She and Bob traveled all over the United States and Canada and enjoyed traveling to Europe. Jean was a compassionate champion of the underserved and poor and had a heart to help and encourage the downtrodden.
Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob; her sons, Mark (Jerry), Powell, Ohio and Greg (Christie), Smyrna, Ga; and her sister, Barbara Green of Waynesburg, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Ann DeDent and Linda Ashby and by her brother, Clinton Ashby.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Jean will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the Louisville Food Cupboard, 930 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville, OH 44641 or to the Louisville Public Library, 700 Lincoln Avenue Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019