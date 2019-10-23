Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Louise Stevens


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Louise Stevens Obituary
Jean Louise Stevens

age 84, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Dec. 20, 1934 to the late Lee and Wava Ashby in Crellin, Md. After Jean completed high school in Maryland, her family moved to Canton, Ohio where she met and married Robert (Bob) Stevens. They settled in Louisville, Ohio and lived there for almost 63 years. Jean was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church. Together, they raised two sons, Mark and Greg Stevens. For over twenty five years, Jean worked for Citizens Savings. She was an avid reader and enjoyed many genres of books but especially loved the mystery book club at the Stark County Library. She and Bob traveled all over the United States and Canada and enjoyed traveling to Europe. Jean was a compassionate champion of the underserved and poor and had a heart to help and encourage the downtrodden.

Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob; her sons, Mark (Jerry), Powell, Ohio and Greg (Christie), Smyrna, Ga; and her sister, Barbara Green of Waynesburg, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Ann DeDent and Linda Ashby and by her brother, Clinton Ashby.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Jean will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the Louisville Food Cupboard, 930 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville, OH 44641 or to the Louisville Public Library, 700 Lincoln Avenue Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now