Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Jean Louise Stevens


1934 - 2019
Jean Louise Stevens Obituary
Jean Louise Stevens

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Jean will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the Louisville Food Cupboard, 930 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville, OH 44641 or to the Louisville Public Library, 700 Lincoln Avenue Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019
