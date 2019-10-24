|
|
|
Jean Louise Stevens
Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11:30 at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Dr Larry Hinkle officiating. Calling hours will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Jean will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the Louisville Food Cupboard, 930 S. Nickelplate St., Louisville, OH 44641 or to the Louisville Public Library, 700 Lincoln Avenue Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Oct. 24, 2019