Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Canton, OH
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart of Mary Church Cemetery
Louisville, OH
JEAN M. BOLLAS


1930 - 2019
JEAN M. BOLLAS Obituary
Jean M. Bollas

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, at 10:00, at St. Joseph Church in Canton, Ohio, celebrant, Monsignor Frank A. Carfagna, followed by lunch at the St. Joseph Church Hall. Interment will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Church Cemetery in Louisville, Ohio, at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019
