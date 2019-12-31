|
Jean M. Flickinger
age 90 of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born March 27, 1929, in Columbus the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Schmitz) Polivka.
Jean was a graduate of Wooster High School and The Ohio State University. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and looked forward to her weekly Bible study.
Jean was a devoted mother and is survived by her daughters, Karen (Keith) Voorhes, Rebecca (Lowell) Luna, Colleen (John) Metzger, Teresa (Kevin) Dalton, Laura (Randy) Klco; six granddaughters; and eleven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Catholic School, Library Fund, 2813 Lincoln Way N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44647. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019