Jean M. Moore
81, of Massillon was promoted to glory on August 21, 2019, unexpectedly. She was born in Massillon on December 11, 1937; a daughter to the late Richard and Leta Marshall. She was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School, an active lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Massillon, and an active community member. Jean treasured spending time with her family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul B. Moore (a POW WWII Army Airforce Veteran); and sisters, Carol L. Marshall and Barbara A. Burdge.
She is survived by her sons, Steven and Raymond Moore of Massillon; sister, Janet Matheny of Warsaw; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Massillon. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Paquelet Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.
Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund in Jeanie's Memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made at: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2019