Jean M. Moore
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Massillon.
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Paquelet Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund in Jeanie's Memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made at: ww.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019