The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN M. MOORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN M. MOORE Obituary
Jean M. Moore

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Massillon.

Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the Paquelet Funeral Home and 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund in Jeanie's Memory. Messages of condolence and support may be made at: ww.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now