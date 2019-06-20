|
Jean M. Streit 1924-2019
Age 95, of Canton, passed away Sat., June 15, 2019. She was born June 7, 1924 in Canton, a daughter of the late Jacob and Vera (Crites) Meier, and was a life resident. Jean was a 1942 graduate of McKinley High School, attended Bowling Green State University and graduated from Malone College with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was the Founder of The Academy Pre-School, where she had been the Administrator for 27 years. Previously she taught 26 years in Perry Local Schools and Canton City Schools. Jean was a long-time member of Calvary Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and served on several committees.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hal W. Streit, on June 4, 2009. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Celia Streit, and Larry and Julie Streit; four grandchildren, Jason (Shelley) Streit, Monica (Jason) Coombs, Tori Streit, and Sarah Smith; and six great-grandchildren. Services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Amy Downard, Celebrant officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Friends may call Monday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Streit's memory may be made to either Calvary Presbyterian Church, 237 W. Maple St., North Canton, OH 44720, or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on June 20, 2019