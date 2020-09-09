Jean Margaret (MacKim) ClassAge 87, of Canton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning Sept. 5, 2020 with her family by her side in Altercare of Nobles Pond, Jackson Township. She was born in Canton on July 25, 1933 to the late David H. Sr. and Ada Mae (Bealer) MacKim. Jean started a business with her brother, Dave at the age of 12 which later became Dave's Handy Store in North Canton. She worked with her brother and many of her siblings throughout her school years and even after her high school graduation from Jackson High School in 1952. Jean was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton where she married her husband and celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was active in her church where she served AARP, Sears, and public dinners.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn L. Class; brothers, Robert MacKim, Tom MacKim, David MacKim, Jr, and Jack MacKim; and her sisters, Helen Tornero and Elsie Curtis. She is survived by her children, Terry L. Class, Larry R. Class of Canton, Pamela J. (Dean) Kakos, Craig A. (Cindy) Class of Massillon; her grandchildren whom she loved and adored, Alycia and Erica Kakos, Michael, Matthew, and Marcus Class all of Massillon; sister, Shirley (John) Friend of North Carolina; and brother, Gary (Donna) MacKim of Canton.There will be no calling hours observed due to the Social Distancing circumstances. Friends and family may gather at Zion United Church of Christ, 415 S. Main St., NW North Canton, Saturday, Sept. 12th for a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zion United Church of Christ of North Canton, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.