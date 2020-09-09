1/1
Jean Margaret (MacKim) Class
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Margaret (MacKim) Class

Age 87, of Canton, passed away peacefully Saturday morning Sept. 5, 2020 with her family by her side in Altercare of Nobles Pond, Jackson Township. She was born in Canton on July 25, 1933 to the late David H. Sr. and Ada Mae (Bealer) MacKim. Jean started a business with her brother, Dave at the age of 12 which later became Dave's Handy Store in North Canton. She worked with her brother and many of her siblings throughout her school years and even after her high school graduation from Jackson High School in 1952. Jean was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton where she married her husband and celebrated 66 years of marriage. She was active in her church where she served AARP, Sears, and public dinners.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marlyn L. Class; brothers, Robert MacKim, Tom MacKim, David MacKim, Jr, and Jack MacKim; and her sisters, Helen Tornero and Elsie Curtis. She is survived by her children, Terry L. Class, Larry R. Class of Canton, Pamela J. (Dean) Kakos, Craig A. (Cindy) Class of Massillon; her grandchildren whom she loved and adored, Alycia and Erica Kakos, Michael, Matthew, and Marcus Class all of Massillon; sister, Shirley (John) Friend of North Carolina; and brother, Gary (Donna) MacKim of Canton.

There will be no calling hours observed due to the Social Distancing circumstances. Friends and family may gather at Zion United Church of Christ, 415 S. Main St., NW North Canton, Saturday, Sept. 12th for a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zion United Church of Christ of North Canton, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved