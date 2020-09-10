1/
Jean Margaret (MacKim) Class
Jean Margaret (MacKim) Class

There will be no calling hours observed due to the Social Distancing circumstances. Friends and family may gather at Zion United Church of Christ, 415 S. Main St., NW North Canton, Saturday, Sept. 12th for a memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Sunset Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Zion United Church of Christ of North Canton, Ohio. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
3 entries
September 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jean’s passing. During my work at Nobles Pond I was able to see a glimpse into Jean’s life as she often shared memories and recollections of her past. I will be thinking of her as I rake the autumn leaves...she would talk about how she loved to rake leaves as she watched the season change last fall. When she smiled it was easy to imagine how she would have appeared in youth. I did enjoy my short visits with her. She made me laugh whether she realized it or not. She will be missed. Cathie Allen
Cathie Allen
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
MaMa Jean was such a special lady, and I enjoyed everytime I was able to talk with her. May God heal the hearts of her family and friends, and may she forever rest in peace!
Marsha Escola
Friend
September 9, 2020
DEAR FAMILY,

EXPRESSING OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY AT THIS VERY DIFFICULT TIME.

SINCERELY,
BOB AND CINDY DEMUESY
Friend
