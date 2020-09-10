I am so sorry to hear of Jean’s passing. During my work at Nobles Pond I was able to see a glimpse into Jean’s life as she often shared memories and recollections of her past. I will be thinking of her as I rake the autumn leaves...she would talk about how she loved to rake leaves as she watched the season change last fall. When she smiled it was easy to imagine how she would have appeared in youth. I did enjoy my short visits with her. She made me laugh whether she realized it or not. She will be missed. Cathie Allen



