Jean Marie Binkley

94, died Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 at Brookmont Healthcare Center in Effort, PA where she was a resident since 2015. She was the widow of her high school sweetheart Charles E. Binkley who died January 26, 1980. Born on August 2, 1925 in Canton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Helen (Little) Rebillot. She was a 1943 graduate of Canton Timken High School. She lived in Monroe County, PA since 1971 working as a bookkeeper for Parker Oil, East Stroudsburg University and LaBar's Nursery. Throughout her entire life, Jean followed in the footsteps of her father holding several positions in organizations such as the PTA, Business and Professional Women's Club, Pocono Mountain Embroiders Guild and Stones Throw HOA. Until her illness, she lived life to the fullest and loved traveling with her friends and family.

Jean is survived by three sons, Norman (Barbara) Binkley of Estero, FL, David (Mary) Binkley of Southport, NC and Mark (Karen Small) Binkley of Leland, NC; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Rebillot and sister Dorothy Miller.

Due to current health restrictions, there will be no services and private burial will take place at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011 or alz.org

William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Condolences to the family. Especially David and Mary who I always consider friends.
Sarah Landis
May 15, 2020
I had the honor of stitching with Jean. So much talent, hope she's watching over all who loved her craft as we try to carry on the talent. Rest easy Jean.
Sara G
May 15, 2020
Jean will be missed. She was a stitcher friend of mine for many years. Also we share a common birth date. Many condolences to her family. Pat Scully
