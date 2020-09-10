1/1
Jean Masters Klee
Jean Masters Klee

Our amazing grandma was taken from us on September 4, 2020 at the age of 91. She spent the last few years fighting Dementia and it finally won. She was born and raised in Canton. She was an extremely talented woman. Grandma instilled a love of poetry in us at a young age and even wrote her own book. She taught us how to do cross stitch, bake, set a table, iron, how to play Chinese Checkers, Pick up Sticks, Jacks and Tripoley and soo much more. Christmas time at her home was magical and open to anyone who wanted a good meal and even better company. She loved to cook and bake for everyone. You never left her house hungry.

She is proceeded in death by our grandpa Fred Klee and our Mom, Sandi Hall. Survived by us, her granddaughters Amy (Eric) Sexton, Heather (Marc) Supersano, her son Rudy (Simone) Sutter and daughter Cindy Sutter. Six great grandchildren and Four step great grandchildren.

Calling hours are being held at Lamiell Funeral home this Friday September 11th from 1-2 p.m. The service is at 2 p.m.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
02:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
