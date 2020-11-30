1/1
Jean Miller
Jean Miller "Together Forever"

age 90, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born July 7, 1930 in Greenville, OH to the late John and Mildred (French) McEowen. Jean was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Harland W. Miller, in 2016; two sisters, Louise McEowen and Joanne Esposito, three brothers, Lloyd, Jim and Jerry McEowen and a daughter-in-law, Teresa Miller. Jean is survived by two daughters, Deb (Jim) Swallen, Diane Clark; three sons, Dave, Doug (Donna) and Don (Lori) Miller; a sister, Martha Bell; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday in Union Cemetery with Rev. Dr. David Anderson officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
