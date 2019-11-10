|
|
Jean Poulelis
age 80 of the Canton-Massillon area, who was a loving wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother who passed away peacefully at Mercy Medical Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. She was born April 13, 1939 to the late Albert and Jeannie (DiFiori) Guardabascio. She had the biggest heart in the world and would do anything for anybody. She became a hairstylist and loved her job at 1st Class Hair and Nails. Jean also enjoyed working with her coworkers, Nancy, Karen and Kathy, including all of her clients. She also loved attending Mike Albert Tribute Elvis Presley concerts with her childhood best friend, Mary Hinkel.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Novak and nephew, Jerry Novak Jr. She is survived by her husband, Mike Poulelis; sister, Janet Streamo; children, Athena Poulelis, who was her special, caring, loving daughter and advocate that took care of her full time in her home, Diane Poulelis and Michael Poulelis Jr.; sister-in-law, Georgia Ross; special niece, Tana (Sean) Garaux and many loving nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Eric Fliger and Brittany Keller (Michael James); great-grandchild, MichaelAngello and numerous great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Jamie Topper, her caring helpful case manager, Jackie Howald, Jean's special caregiver and her son, Ashton Leiser. Thank you to all the nursing at Advantage Home Care.
A private family entombment will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted by the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 10, 2019