Jean Ruth Willis
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ruth Willis

Age 96, formerly of Robertsville, passed away at Signature Health Care in Coshocton on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Jean was born in Robertsville, Ohio on March 22, 1924 to Harry Paul and Mabel Mardell (Clapper) Haines. Jean was a reporter for the Canton Repository, the Minerva Leader, and the East Canton News. Her reporting focused on the news from Robertsville.

Jean is survived by a son, Dennis (Peggy) Willis of Coshocton, Ohio; a grandson, Christopher Sean (Shiloh Lynn) Willis of Howard; a granddaughter, Angela Dawn (Thomas) Dawn Babcock of Coshocton; four great-grandchildren: Justin Dean Willis and Alicia Naomi Willis of Howard, Shelby Lynn Babcock of Coshocton, and Talon Jay Babcock of Cincinnati; and seven great-great grandchildren, Karter James King, Kylie Jean Willis, Kora Justine Willis, Klaire Jeslynn Willis, Brynlee Jo Willis, Adalynn Dawn Shepard, Ahnaya Christine Fife, and Layton Thomas Smith. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Willis.

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Robertsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley

330-868-4114

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved