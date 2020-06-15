Jean Ruth Willis
Age 96, formerly of Robertsville, passed away at Signature Health Care in Coshocton on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Jean was born in Robertsville, Ohio on March 22, 1924 to Harry Paul and Mabel Mardell (Clapper) Haines. Jean was a reporter for the Canton Repository, the Minerva Leader, and the East Canton News. Her reporting focused on the news from Robertsville.
Jean is survived by a son, Dennis (Peggy) Willis of Coshocton, Ohio; a grandson, Christopher Sean (Shiloh Lynn) Willis of Howard; a granddaughter, Angela Dawn (Thomas) Dawn Babcock of Coshocton; four great-grandchildren: Justin Dean Willis and Alicia Naomi Willis of Howard, Shelby Lynn Babcock of Coshocton, and Talon Jay Babcock of Cincinnati; and seven great-great grandchildren, Karter James King, Kylie Jean Willis, Kora Justine Willis, Klaire Jeslynn Willis, Brynlee Jo Willis, Adalynn Dawn Shepard, Ahnaya Christine Fife, and Layton Thomas Smith. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Willis.
Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Robertsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.