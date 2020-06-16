Jean Ruth Willis
1924 - 2020
Jean Ruth Willis

Funeral service will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Robertsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends may express their condolences on our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley

330-868-4114

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
