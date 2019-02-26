Home

Jeanette A. Eagle Roberts

88, of Canton, passed away on February 23, 2019. Jeanette was born in West Salem, Ohio, on June 10, 1930, to the late Howard and Verna Allen. She grew up in Homerville, Ohio; and was a founding member of the Woman's Auxiliary at the McKinley Eagles Aerie #2370. Preceded in death by her first husband, Gail Leroy "Roy" Eagle; second husband, Charles Roberts; son, Donald Eagle; brother, Walter Allen; sisters, Dorothy Archer and Barbara Heilman.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Steve) Gresko; granddaughters: Kristy (Scott) Powers, Kelly Gresko and Stephanie (Chris) Fleck; grandsons, Michael and Matthew Eagle; great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Travis and Olivia Powers, Leah, Aubrey and Jacob Fleck; sisters: Pauline Faulkner, Betty Heater, Wilma (Dick) Miller and Doris (Fred) Boreman; brother, Robert (Barb) Allen; special friend and companion, Bernie Snyder.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-6 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019
