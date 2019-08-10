|
Jeanette (Brake) Guscott
Age 90, went to be with the Lord Wednesday evening. She was born to Marvin and Marietta Brake on April 29, 1929. She grew up with her brother, Harold in Ashtabula.
Jeanette traveled to Quincy, Mass. to attend Eastern Nazarene College and study education. While there she met Charles Guscott; they married in August of 1953. They pledged their lives to putting God first, family second and work third. Except when her children were small, Jeanette worked as an elementary teacher until her retirement. Jeanette touched the lives of many people, always striving to show the love of Christ.
Jeanette leaves behind her two children, Rebecca and Dean; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Jeanette was a woman of prayer and she prayed God's blessing on each of her family by name. Her heart's desire was for them to live in a right relationship with God.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, August 12th at the First Friends Church of Canton, 5455 Market Avenue N. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. A graveside farewell will immediately follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may sign the guest book at: shriverfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019